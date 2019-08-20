Local artist is hoping someone can help recover his stolen bike

SPOKANE, Wash. - Chances are you've seen Tom Quinn's work all over Spokane and might not even known it. The local artist is now hoping the community can help him get back something he uses to make his art.

Quinn is known for his brightly-colored murals around the city of Spokane. Unfortunately, he's now having to take a bus to get to his job site.

"You can't leave your bike unlocked in this town very long," Quinn said.

After arriving at work last Thursday morning, Quinn parked his Trek 10 speed outside Nothwest Seed and Pet and went inside to get his lock. When he came back outside, he couldn't believe what he saw.

A man was riding away down the alley on his bike. Security video showed the theft only took moments.

"It was obviously a crime of opportunity," Quinn said. "He just helped himself to it."

Quinn said having something stolen while he does his public paintings is nothing new. Over the years, he's had a toolbox, backpack, radio and even scaffolding stolen while on the job.

"It's not the first time," he said. "It won't be the last time."

But none of those items were as special as his bike.

"That bike meant a lot more to me than it could ever mean to you," he said. "I had it for 22 years."

For now, Quinn will have to rely on friends and family to get to work until he gets his beloved bike back.

"All I can say is, from now on, I will be much more careful with my bicycles."

Quinn remains hopeful he will get his bike back. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.