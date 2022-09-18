SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Chris Bovey has a style that's unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane.
The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what's inside is even cooler.
"It's like you walk in and everything you grew up with is in one store," Kelly Rounds said.
"There's a lot of history here," Bovey said. "There's landmarks and neon."
Bovey's work can be seen in local coffee shops, living rooms around town, on T-shirts and now the brick-and-mortar Vintage Print–an idea six years in the making.
"I told my mom I should buy every poster and turn this into my room because they're just cool," said Kelsey Swenland.
Bovey says the Vintage Print project started in the midst of what he perceived to be Spokane's identity crisis as a town.
"Thinking we're not as cool as Seattle, Portland or anything like that, and I was like 'we have a lot of cool stuff here to celebrate, a lot of cool history to celebrate,'" he said.
Landmarks, local bars and restaurants, colleges, all given the "Bovey treatment": immortalized timelessly, speaking to generations of spokanites.
"You see people standing in front of the print wall, and they're overtaken by emotions and memories of different places that touched them," said Bovey.
Perhaps the coolest part?
"When you're standing there actually making the art, and people can see that process being created and then it goes straight on the wall. It's pretty amazing," Bovey said. "People want to just come up when I'm working and shake my hand and say hi. I'm just a regular guy, you know? It's really cool to interact with folks like that."
What about the free-to-play Donkey Kong arcade game, print-your-own stations and of course the crowd favorite gumball machine?
"I want families to be able to come back to the Garland District and go catch a movie, go to the Milk Bottle for a milkshake, and come to Vintage Print and be able to have fun instead of a typical retail experience," said Bovey.
Another way to give back to the community that's done so much for him.
"Spokane showed up, man. It was really cool," said Bovey.
Bovey will be hosting some events at Vintage Print, like "Print and Pint" nights–where attendees can learn how to screen print, and enjoy a cold beer.
For more information on Vintage Print and to keep up with their announcements, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.