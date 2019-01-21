ATHOL, ID - A local artist is having to start over after a massive fire destroyed the shop he worked in Monday, January 21.

Jeff May, a master carver and sculptor for nearly 20 years, called 911 when he walked out to his shop to see it fully engulfed in flames.

Timberlake Fire crews arrived on scene to find the shop fully involved but with the assistance of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, they were able to put out the flames.

No one was injured but the cause remains under investigation.

In a Facebook video, Jeff said, "[it was] Possibly a chimney fire I don't know... I just started a fire to warm the shop up for the morning and went back into the house to shoot off some emails and went back out to start my day."

The entire studio was a loss and nine pieces from $500 to $15,000 went up in flames along with it. One of them being a memorial piece for a prisoner of war, Fred McMurray called "The Freedom Tree" that usually sat in McEuen Park in Couer D'Alene but was in his shop for repair after it had been vandalized. May tells us the piece was originally installed in 2015 but brought back to the shop for repairs this fall.

He told KHQ tonight that he will most certainly rebuild because this is his passion. He said, "I have already receive so much encouragement for the art community , friends, family, collectors I can't help but to believe that all we'll be well. People can follow the rebuild and all that's going on via Instagram @jeffmayart or my website jeffmayart.com."

A Go Fund Me was also started to help Jeff out today and has raised almost $2,000.