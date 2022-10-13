Austin Steiner
SPOKANE, Wash. - Austin Steiner is a well-known local artist in Spokane.
 
He creates beauty on canvas, but in his personal life, things are far from beautiful.
 
“I don’t know it all kind of seems fake.” Steiner said, “Two years prior we lost our father, and then got hit with this—but we are fighting through it.”
 
The “this” Steiner is referring to is the cancer his sister, Riley, was just diagnosed with.
 
“She had pain in her left leg—and was going to minor emergency,” Steiner said.
 
Eventually, minor emergency was not cutting it and his mom took her to the hospital.
 
She was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma—a cancer that’s normally found in children, and it’s uncommon that some of her age develop this type of diagnosis.
 
“She’s pretty much wheelchair-bound right now, it’s been a crazy couple of years,” Steiner said.
 
He hopes that she soon will have surgery, which hopefully will help her walk again. The only way Steiner knows how to make sense of all of this—is with art.
 
“It's an easy way for me to share my emotion, I’m not good at talking to people so it’s easier for me to put it on a canvas than talk,” Steiner said.
 
When Steiner found out about his sister’s diagnosis he turned to the canvas, not only for himself but for his sister.
 
“It distracts me from thinking about what’s actually happening, puts me in a happy place,” Steiner said.
 
Steiner started making art to support his sister’s cancer journey to fund her chemo.
 
He says the community stepped up, and his latest painting dedicated to his sister, a “Life,” magazine cover that said “I’m not sure how but I will,” sold for $1,000.
 
“People were great, now we’re working on a second one,” Steiner said.
 
He says his sister is not only proud but deeply appreciative.
 
“She knows this is the only way I could express my feelings and give awareness to what’s happening to her,” Steiner said.
 
As Steiner works to help his sister, he’s hoping and praying for good things to come, and he’s decided that he’ll start doing regular auctions to donate back to cancer research.
 
If you would like to donate her GoFundMe is currently open and active, Steiner also plans to do another option later this week.

