SPOKANE, Wash. - Three billboards went up in Spokane on Sunday, showcasing photos taken by a local artist to help raise awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women.
Lexi Hanway is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and also runs her own photography business, Lex C. Imagery. In partnership with the Red Skirt Society and the Domestic Violence Coalition, three billboards were put up in Spokane showcasing Lexi's images.
The images show women with a red hand painted across their mouths to symbolize silence. This is part of a growing campaign working to build awareness to the murdered and missing indigenous women, both in Washington and across the US.
Nationally, homicide is the third leading cause of death for indigenous women. In Washington, of the 103 missing indigenous women, over half of them are from Eastern Washington. In Spokane, 5 of the 9 cases are teenagers.
"We know that a part of this is limited resources, but there's also jurisdiction and different things like that, and so oftentimes our women are either not being represented as native Americans or they're not receiving those resources depending on the location," said Donnell Barlow with the Red Skirt Society.
This campaign is part of an effort to help raise awareness of these issues at a greater scale. The billboards are in three locations across Spokane and the Spokane Valley. At Mission & Greene, Sullivan & Sprague, and Trent and Woodlawn.
"I had this in my mind and I'm so happy it all turned out how it was supposed to. So when people drive by I want them to say wow this has a lot of depth and emotion to it" said Lexi as she stood in front of the billboard with her photo.
As cars passed by the billboard, tribal members gathered underneath it singing songs and praying. They also shared stories of the women and children who were murdered or are missing, including a Spokane tribe member who was recently murdered in Las Vegas. They say her killer has still not been found.
"We just hope that we can connect Spokane to an international effort that is really meant to protect the sacredness of our women and children," said Twa-le Swan, member of the Red Skirt Society. "Even though [progress] may have taken years and it seems like these things are happening slowly, they're happening. We're going to continue to be a part of that."
Washington recently just appointed the first-ever tribal liaison in the Washington State Patrol. They hope that this position will help to improve the relationship between the native people and law enforcement.
To find out more about the campaign visit www.endtheviolencespokane.org and look at the #mmiw tab for regional efforts and data.