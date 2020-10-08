Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators released a statement on Thursday asking anyone to come forward if they were in the area of Park Road, north of Trent, on the night of Oct. 6.
This follows an ongoing investigation after a woman was found lying unresponsive in the road.
The deputies performed medial care after they found a low pulse and realized she was struggling to breathe.
The female was then transported to the hospital where medical professionals determined that she was highly intoxicated and had several unexplained fractures.
Investigators have confirmed that she left a local tavern around 11:30 pm, and was found in the roadway at approximately 11:45 pm. Detectives are looking into all possibilities as to how she ended up in the roadway and said she did not show signs of blunt force trauma, common in hit and run cases.
Authorities are asking anyone who was around that area on Oct. 6 (Park Road: between Trent and Montgomery) to call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.
