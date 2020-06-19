Black is Beautiful beer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Breweries in Spokane and the rest of Washington are commemorating Juneteenth by fundraising for organizations that fight racial injustice. 

One such campaign is the "Black is Beautiful" effort, which seeks to raise awareness and "show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color."

Participating breweries are asked to do the following:

  • Donate 100% of the beer's proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.
  • Choose their own entity to donate to local organizations that support equality and inclusion. 
  • Commit to the long-term work of equality. 

The project's website includes a base recipe for the beer and a label design. 

There are currently 16 Washington breweries listed as participants, including Spokane's Golden Handle Project. In total, there are 824 breweries across 13 countries and all 50 U.S. states participating so far.

Whistle Punk Brewing in Spokane also says it has collaborated with Lumber Beard Brewing and Yaya Brewing Co. to create an imperial stout in support of the cause. 

In addition, Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse noted that it will be selling a limited release $5 MLK JR. pint glass at No-Li Pub. They said that 100% of the money raised will be donated to the Dr. Martin Luther King JR Community Center in remembrance and celebration of Juneteenth. They are hoping to raise $5,000.

