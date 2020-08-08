SPOKANE, Wash., - Spokane-area breweries are teaming up to raise money for the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Cheers for change is a project dreamed up by the Four-Eyed Guys Brewing team and the expert printers at Dynamite Enterprises. Dynamite's Kris Kilduff said they want to help kids build better futures.
"We wanted to gather a bunch of local breweries and tap houses and print a special edition exclusive shirt and offer it for sale and give all the proceeds to the MLK Jr. Community Center," Kilduff said.
The team said the brewing community is known for stepping up to help during tough times. Sure enough, about a dozen breweries have signed on to the project. They include Brick West Brewing, Four-Eyed Guys Brewing, Happy Trails to Brews, The Hidden Mother Brewery, Humble Abode Brewing, For The Love of God Brewing, Precious Things Fermentation Project, River City Brewing, Snow Eater Brewing, Steady Flow Growler House, TT's Old Iron Brewery and the YaYa Brewing Company.
Each one will start offering their own Cheers for Change t-shirts within the next week or two. Four-Eyed Guys' Alex Rausch hopes the money they raise will go toward helping kids learn entrepreneurial skills of their own.
"Everybody doing this and involved in as entrepreneur," Rausch said. "We just believe that if we can help youth and guide them toward achieving their goals, then it will just make this community a lot better."
The team would love to say cheers by raising anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 for the center. The shirts cost $25 and will be available at participating breweries.
