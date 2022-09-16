SPOKANE, Wash. - Connor Hagerty was signed up to ride a bull at the Cusick Rodeo on August 19th–something he'd been doing since he was a little kid, when he got the nickname "Hubba."
"I ended up riding him for 87 points," Hagerty said. "I went to get off and [it was] just a real bad get off. I kind of came straight up and down and landed on my neck, heard a loud pop, and couldn't really move."
Hagerty said it sounded like someone fired a gun right by his ear.
It was a hard fall, breaking the fifth vertebrae in his neck–what his doctors call an "incomplete spinal cord injury."
"As soon as they were dragging me I started doing what I call 'the chicken wing,'" Hagerty said. "I was making sure I could move my arms. I couldn't move my legs. I could feel them down there, but I couldn't move them."
Hagerty said surprisingly, it didn't hurt.
"I remember the only thing I was thinking was 'at least I'll be able to push a wheelchair, I won't be completely paralyzed.'"
Less than a month later, the 24-year-old Hagerty is at Providence St. Luke's Rehabilitation Medical Center in a wheelchair, moving his feet, determined to walk again.
"I've got my family, and that's what's made me so determined," he said after a round of exercises. "If I didn't have that little baby or my wife, I probably would have a little bit different of a mindset than this–probably feeling bad for myself. But I got myself in this, and I need to get myself out of it."
Dr. Glen House oversees Hagerty's progress, and says he's done exceptionally well given his injury.
"He's taking the bull by the horns," said Dr. House. "He's motivated like crazy, and he's incredibly kind and grateful. That's an unbelievable combination, and partly why he's absolutely excelling and thriving.
"I wouldn't put any limitations about what it's going to look like in six months," Dr. House continued.
"Shocked, surprised, I don't really know the right word for it, but I'm super grateful," Hagerty said about his progress.
What's driving him is going home to his wife, Kirsten–he calls her "his rock"–and his almost 15-month-old son, Ryder.
"I want to be able to raise him, throw the football with him, chase him around the yard, you know?"
A GoFundMe raised over $25,000 for the family. A fundraiser organized by his family, friends and the rodeo community is scheduled for early October.
"I've had thousands of messages on my phone while I've been sitting here, all supportive," Hagerty said. "I just don't know how to explain how grateful I am."
Hagerty said his riding days are over, with his son at the front of his mind–though he wouldn't count out returning as a judge, coach or mentor to young riders some day.
"Raising him is more important than any of the buckles, any of the money or the feeling you get when you ride a bull," Hagerty said. "I get way better of a feeling being a dad than I do doing that."
But that 87-point ride in Cusick that changed his life forever?
"I went out on top, I won the last one," Hagerty said with a smile. "I got a nice buckle with my name on it from it. That's pretty much all I can ask for."