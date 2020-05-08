Mother's Day is more important to one local business than ever because of the pandemic.
Ritters Garden and Gift is adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 like many other family businesses, but some things stay the same even during uncertain times. Ritters marketing specialist Maria Wyman said Mother's Day is still one of their busiest weekends of the year.
"For us it's critical. If we don't have this weekend then it's really tough for us to keep going," Wyman said.
Wyman works with her parents, sisters and numerous other family members at the business. She says Mother's Day is even more critical than usual because it's her family's chance to share some hope in a dark time. Wyman believes flowers are a great way to share love with mom from a socially acceptable distance.
"Even though you can't enjoy it with them right at that moment they get to do it without you and take pictures and have that special bond," Wyman said. "Then when you do get to go with them, and you get to see their basket and you get to sit with them on their porch or their patio, it makes it even more special."
Wyman said this Mother's Day is extra special because she and her sisters get to work with their mom, Ginger Wyman, to help others who can't be with their moms due to the virus. It's a chaotic weekend in a chaotic time, but Wyman said she's beyond grateful every time she looks around at work and sees her family.
"At the very end, it's nice to just relax and get to love each other and enjoy that we get to spend this time together," Wyman said. "Not a lot of people get to do that. It's really awesome that we get to work with our mom."
Information about store hours and plants available at Ritters Garden and Gift is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.