A Spokane Valley business is encouraging social distancing and fighting hunger with a little help from Bigfoot.
PNW Journey co-owners Joe Buchmann, Chad Misterek and Garrett Busch decided to create a new line of shirts and hoodies to showcase how life has changed during the spread of COVID-19. The team loves Bigfoot and Sasquatch designs, which show up on many of their products. The new shirts creatively encourage social distancing and leaving some toilet paper behind on the shelves for others.
Busch says the shirts are funny, but they also exist to help a serious cause: child hunger.
"Some of these kids... the only meals they get are these meals they get at school," Busch said. "Due to all the school closures, they're missing out on some of these vital nutritious meals that may be the only one they get in that day."
The team said five dollars of every t-shirt sale and eight dollars of every hoodie sale will go to No Kid Hungry, which helps kids across the nation get enough to eat. Their goal is to make a $5,000 donation with money raised from this project.
PNW Journey is preparing to release several additional shirt designs next week. Their current choices are available here.
