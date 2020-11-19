SPOKANE, Wash. -- A group of business leaders operating under the name of 'Re-Open Spokane' are calling on local legislative leaders to weigh in on Gov. Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions, specifically those impacting restaurants and dining.
The group released a statement, “Governor Inslee’s latest order shutting down small businesses is hurtling us towards a mass extinction event for those livelihoods affected. Our form of government was never designed for the dictates of one man to rule alone. It is far past time for the Legislature, as representatives of the people, to convene in special session and weigh in on the dizzying array of never-ending proclamations, orders, and plans coming out of the Governor’s Office and state agencies. We call on leaders like Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane), Majority Whip Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) and Appropriations Chair Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane) to join with eight west side Democratic colleagues who have called on the Governor to reconsider his latest order. Time is of the essence: there are both lives and livelihoods on the line.”
The statement continues by calling out local legislators for not taking enough action in providing immediate relief to those impacted by the restrictions, calling it "a high stakes game of hot potato" between congress and local lawmakers.
Various lawmakers said they were surprised with Inslee's ban of indoor dining, referencing recent data that shows restaurants are not a cause for the latest surge in cases. This data cites the strict safety protocols put in place by dining establishments as the reason COVID-19 is not spread while in restaurants.
Gov. Inslee has agreed to meet with some of the letter-signers on Friday afternoon to participate in a policy discussion.
