A Spokane Valley apparel company is using its Bigfoot t-shirt designs to support several community causes.

Back in March, PNW Journey co-founders Joe Buchman and and Garrett Busch  decided to make some shirts about social distancing and hoarding toilet paper. The brothers said they were funny designs with a serious goal: to raise money for No Kid Hungry. 

"We've got a lot of support from the community. We're almost to our goal in just three months," Buchman said. "We had a goal of $5000 for our donation and we are over $4500 that we've donated already."

The brothers said that's enough money to feed thousands of children through the program, and the success of the t-shirt campaign has surpassed their expectations. Now, they're using that t-shirt advocacy to help the Spokane NAACP.

Busch said the recent protests in downtown Spokane had a big impact on him. He wanted to do his part to help, so he created two new t-shirts to support the cause. Busch said the company's signature Bigfoot design plays an important role in the shirt's overall message.

"It's designed to show everybody that we're all seeing you, we're hearing you and Black Lives Matter," Busch said. "Even Bigfoot, a creature that's rarely seen is seeing you."
 
He said it's no coincidence that the colors in the shirt logos resemble different skin tones.

"Those skin tones are to represent all the skin tones of society out there," Busch said. "In unity and [togetherness] and equality and how they can come together to be one whole design that looks beautiful."
 
PNW Journey plans to donate $5 of every "Community Strong" t-shirt sale and $8 of every hoodie sale to the Spokane NAACP. They will also donate the same amount of every social distancing campaign t-shirt or hoodie to No Kid Hungry until they reach their donation goal. The shirts are available on the company's website.

