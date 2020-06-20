A Spokane Valley apparel company is using its Bigfoot t-shirt designs to support several community causes.
Back in March, PNW Journey co-founders Joe Buchman and and Garrett Busch decided to make some shirts about social distancing and hoarding toilet paper. The brothers said they were funny designs with a serious goal: to raise money for No Kid Hungry.
"We've got a lot of support from the community. We're almost to our goal in just three months," Buchman said. "We had a goal of $5000 for our donation and we are over $4500 that we've donated already."
The brothers said that's enough money to feed thousands of children through the program, and the success of the t-shirt campaign has surpassed their expectations. Now, they're using that t-shirt advocacy to help the Spokane NAACP.
Busch said the recent protests in downtown Spokane had a big impact on him. He wanted to do his part to help, so he created two new t-shirts to support the cause. Busch said the company's signature Bigfoot design plays an important role in the shirt's overall message.
"Those skin tones are to represent all the skin tones of society out there," Busch said. "In unity and [togetherness] and equality and how they can come together to be one whole design that looks beautiful."
