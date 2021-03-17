SPOKANE, Wash- St. Patrick's Day was the first-holiday last year to make modifications due to the pandemic.
This year, things are still modified, but business owners this time are ready and prepared.
Following the recommendation of public officials, the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick canceled the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
But with restrictions slowly lifting restaurants are preparing for the celebration.
The St. Patrick’s day parade is normally a financial boost that small businesses rely on.
One of the owners of Shawn O’Donnell’s, Chase Van Cotthem, says having people back at reduced capacity is great, but safety remains his top priority.
“In the past year we've certainly got good at doing takeout,” Van Cotthem said, “last year it was all take out.”
The holiday is right in the middle after Christmas but just before summer.
During that time frame sales are usually low and the parade along with other St. Patrick's Day events help to generate almost 10 times what these businesses would make in one day.
To lose it twice in one in a row is making an already difficult situation that much harder.
“I think the most important thing is that everyone just have patience with each other,” Van Cotthem said, “If you see an open table don't think we're not trying to feed you, we have to abide by capacity rules.”
So just because you see an open table at your favorite bar, they’re asking that you be understanding that they’re trying to just remain open and follow rules.
“People are wanting to get out and about and were cemented especially with the older groups that have been vaccinated,” Van Cotthem said, “Starting March 1 we saw a big pickup in business.”
Many local Irish restaurants and pubs that are famous for serving Irish items like O'Doherty's, were doing reservations, they are booked.
Pools Public House is doing first come first served but is following guidelines meaning there will be limited capacity.
Van Cotthem says that St. Patrick's Day doesn't need to just be a single-day celebration this year. It can be celebrated all month long.
“You can still have a good time all month long, all year long,” Van Cotthem said, “that's what Irish pubs are all about, is showing people a good time, whether that's March 17 or September 17 we promise her to have a good time.”
The small shops need the support financially and they still want to provide you with a great St. Patrick’s day experience, so don’t limit it to just one day this year, dress-up and green any day of the month, celebrate and support a local business!
As for next year, the plan is to be back up and operational.
“The Irish, we are all about optimism,” Van Cotthem said, “we're all about tomorrow's going to be a better day, so we're always looking forward.”