SPOKANE, Wash. - It's Mardi Gras, also called Fat Tuesday, and many are celebrating with pizzazz! The day is traditionally spent by Christians enjoying fatty, rich foods and festivities before the Lent season begins, with revelers donning masks, costumes, beads, and feathers in the traditional green, purple, and gold colors.
While it is most commonly celebrated in Louisianna, Mississippi, Alabama, and eastern Texas, the holiday is enjoyed across the United States—including here in the Inland Northwest!
If you're looking for delicious eats to and festive fun, you can visit Spokane's own New Orleans-inspired Cajun restaurant, Vieux Carré! Northern Idahoans can visit the Cosmic Cowboy Grill for the Fat Tuesday crawfish boil or The Culinary Stone for a night of all things Southern.
Sister Act Cake Boutique, with locations in Spokane, Post Falls, and Whitman County, has another special Mardi Gras delight—traditional king cakes!
King cakes have been around since the Middle Ages in Spain and France, and the modern day treat resembles a delicious iced cinnamon roll ring, often stuffed with fruit or nuts. A small trinket, often a baby figurine, is tucked inside dough. The person lucky enough to find it in their slice gets to be king for the day and is chosen to host the festivities the following year.
King cakes are often homemade, but Sister Act Cake Boutique specializes in these delicious, doughy treats! Even better, their king cake is available to order all year round. Order one online now on their website!