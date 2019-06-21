Some local businesses are raising money to help people in need beat the heat this summer.
John Waite owns Merlyn’s and Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane. He says the area’s summer heat means big problems for people who can’t afford ways to cool down. That’s why he runs a yearly donation drive to buy fans for them. The goal this year is to raise $1000, and he says the businesses will match the collected funds.
Once Waite buys the fans, he gives them to Meals on Wheels and Our Place. They deliver them to people who need help. Waite says he wants to make sure they have what they need to get through the hot summer months.
“I live downtown and I know how hot some of these apartments are,” Waite said. “I know how some people just don’t have the means and resources to... deal with it.”
Waite says he also accepts donations of gently used fans, and anyone interested in donating can drop them off at Merlyn’s. He will collect all donations through June 30. A link to donate is available here.