Although most businesses in Washington are complying with the mask mandate, there are a handful of businesses that are facing fines for mask violations. These violations can range from employees and managers not properly wearing masks to masks not being enforced with customers and vendors.
Spokane's Kalico Kitchen was fined $2,400 for one violation. Workers were found not wearing masks or wearing then improperly within 6 feet of each other. Kalico Kitchen has appealed the fine.
Spokane's American Tire Depot was fined $1,800 for one violation. Workers were found not wearing masks and the manager said he was “not going to be shamed into wearing a mask.”
Spokane Valley's Viking Sewing Center was fined $5,700 for four violations. They did not require customers without masks to wear one and had a sign at the entrance that said: “mask free zone, enter at your own risk.” This business has appealed the fine.
Spokane Valley's Zips Drive-In Restaurants Inc. was fined $4,800 for three violations. They did not require customers without a mask to wear one and workers wore masks improperly below their chin. There were also no signs requiring masks for customers. Zips has appealed the fine.
Moses Lake's Penhalluricks True Value was fined $1,500 for one violation. Workers were not wearing masks and they did not require customers without a mask to wear one.
Colfax' Zips Drive-In was fined $1,800 for three violations. The store did not require customers without masks to wear one and there were no signs requiring masks for customers. The business has appealed the fine.
Ritzville's Zips Drive-In was fined $2,400 for two violations. They did not require customers without masks to wear one and there were no signs requiring customers to wear masks. There was also no policy if the customers refused to wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.