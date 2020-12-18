SPOKANE, Wash. - As local restaurants continue to struggle through restrictions, Chick-fil-a continues to see hour long waits.
Now, neighboring businesses are not only feeling the impacts of the pandemic, but they’re also falling victim to the traffic impacts.
Mr. Wok behind is a beloved Spokane establishment and has been around for nearly three decades.
“We’ve had a couple Uber Eats, Postmates, and Doordash, have had to be canceled because it’s just taken too long for them to get here,” Melissa Joi Chan, the owner Mr. Wok said.
Hundreds of cars are filling N. Newport highway to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, the repercussion of that is that they’re blocking the entrances to restaurants in the surrounding area.
The owner of Mr. Wok said as more cars wait for the new fast food joint, patrons in line think cars that are turning into other parking lots are trying to cut and cars are not letting them in.
“My delivery drivers are having to, one parked at Walmart, and ran over here to get to pick up the delivery one parked over at McDonald’s and ran across the street to pick up the delivery because they couldn’t get in here,” Chan said.
She said at peak food hours that the line is considerably long, but for the small Spokane establishment it’s adding stress to an already difficult situation
“It’s emotionally exhausting, the whole pandemic and now this it’s just emotionally exhausting,” Chan said.
We reached out to Chick-fil-a and they said:
“We recognize that there are traffic concerns surrounding the drive-thru at our restaurant, and we have been working diligently to manage traffic around the site. We want nothing more than to serve our guests safely and efficiently while also being a good neighbor. We are actively working with local authorities to evaluate, enforce and improve our traffic plan, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.”
The Spokane Police Department said the traffic plan they put in place is the best one to prevent incidents, if you see a car trying to turn into one of the small shops around Chick-fil-A you're asked to let them turn in.
