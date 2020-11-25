Corona Restaurants Take-Out & Delivery

SPOKANE, Wash. - With times hard for many local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have had to switch to relying on take out.

Here's a list of some local restaurants offering take out:

  • 1891 Public House
    • (509) 481-4514
  • Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
    • (509) 321-7090
  • Aloha Island Grill
    • (509) 413-2029 or (509) 327-4270
  • Backyard Public House
    • (509) 822-7338
  • Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern 
    • (509) 315-9855
  • Bellweather Brewing
    • (509) 328-0428
  • Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
    • (509) 822-7789
  • Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar 
    • (509) 325-7443
  • Frank's Diner Downtown
    • (509) 747-8798
  • Jenny's Cafe
    • (509) 928-8055
  • Maple Street Bistro
    • (509) 328-0473
  • Nectar Wine and Beer
    • (509) 290-5239
  • Rock City Grill
    • (509) 455-4400
  • Tomato Street Italian Restaurant
    • (509) 484-4500

A full list can be found here

