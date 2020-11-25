SPOKANE, Wash. - With times hard for many local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have had to switch to relying on take out.
Here's a list of some local restaurants offering take out:
- 1891 Public House
- (509) 481-4514
- Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
- (509) 321-7090
- Aloha Island Grill
- (509) 413-2029 or (509) 327-4270
- Backyard Public House
- (509) 822-7338
- Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern
- (509) 315-9855
- Bellweather Brewing
- (509) 328-0428
- Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
- (509) 822-7789
- Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar
- (509) 325-7443
- Frank's Diner Downtown
- (509) 747-8798
- Jenny's Cafe
- (509) 928-8055
- Maple Street Bistro
- (509) 328-0473
- Nectar Wine and Beer
- (509) 290-5239
- Rock City Grill
- (509) 455-4400
- Tomato Street Italian Restaurant
- (509) 484-4500
A full list can be found here.
