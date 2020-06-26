SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been a challenge for local businesses to stay afloat ever since the state went into quarantine on March 16 and the challenge isn't stopping now.
After opening up again a few weeks ago, Bill Alles, the owner of Churchill's Steakhouse, is closing his doors once again. This time not because anybody told him to, but because he wants to be extra cautious and do what he can to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"It's the last thing I wanted to do, but I just believe it's the right thing for us to do," Alles said. "I'm thinking that's it's in the best interest of the health and safety of my guests and my employees we should maybe just take a few more weeks and wait this thing out until it's gets a little more under control."
For some business owners, their doors were opened only to say goodbye for good. Spaceman Coffee, a small shop on Sprague that was around for almost five years, had to close permanently due to COVID-19 causing financial struggle.
Spaceman Coffee Co-owner Katie Black said coffee shops already operate on razor-thin margins, so with the business already struggling... COVID-19 and quarantine was the straw that broke the camel's back.
"Even a bad day in not quarantine times can really hurt and knowing this was coming was, not ideal," Black said.
Spaceman Coffee didn't want to close down without saying goodbye, so the coffee chop stayed open for three more days before closing its doors for the final time.
It's uncertain whether or not Spaceman Coffee would've remained open if COVID-19 didn't exist, but the business wants to leave the community with a final message: "We'll say it now and we'll say it forever. We love you Spokane."
