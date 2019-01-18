Government Shutdown Brings Mortgage Obstacles
Bill Oxford

Several businesses in the Inland Northwest are offering services and discounts to federal workers affected by the government shutdown. 

Curley Q's Salon at 5019 N. Market St are offering a $30.00 haircut credit to federal workers. Their phone number is 509-608-6847. 

MUV Fitness said it is offering a free membership to all federal employees not getting paid due to the shutdown. MUV Fitness' four locations are Downtown (809 W Main Ave), North (603 E Holland Ave), South (5501 S Regal St) and East (14927 E Sprague Ave).

 SpokAnimal is offering free pet food. Employees looking to take them up on the offer are encouraged to visit their office at 710 N Napa Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Spokane Symphony is providing free entertainment. Furloughed employees can get tickets for two different concerts at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox 

- Classics 5: Dvorák and Rachmaninoff - Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.

- Cirque Zuma Zum (Fox Family Series show) - Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Green's Fresh Market giving away in-store credit.

ABC Mini Storage tells KHQ they are deferring payments until a deal has been reached for those who are going without a paycheck during the Government shutdown. 

