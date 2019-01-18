Several businesses in the Inland Northwest are offering services and discounts to federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

Curley Q's Salon at 5019 N. Market St are offering a $30.00 haircut credit to federal workers. Their phone number is 509-608-6847.

MUV Fitness said it is offering a free membership to all federal employees not getting paid due to the shutdown. MUV Fitness' four locations are Downtown (809 W Main Ave), North (603 E Holland Ave), South (5501 S Regal St) and East (14927 E Sprague Ave).

SpokAnimal is offering free pet food. Employees looking to take them up on the offer are encouraged to visit their office at 710 N Napa Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Spokane Symphony is providing free entertainment. Furloughed employees can get tickets for two different concerts at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

- Classics 5: Dvorák and Rachmaninoff - Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.

- Cirque Zuma Zum (Fox Family Series show) - Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Green's Fresh Market giving away in-store credit.

ABC Mini Storage tells KHQ they are deferring payments until a deal has been reached for those who are going without a paycheck during the Government shutdown.