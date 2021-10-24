SPOKANE, Wash. - As of Sunday, October 24 callers in Eastern Washington will have to include the 509 area code when making phone calls.
It might seem self-explanatory, and in many cases most people already include the area codes when they dials phones no matter where they are. However, Eastern Washington is the only place in Washington State that does not already require 10-digit-dialing.
The change is in order to prevent callers from accidently dialing 9-8-8, which will be a new emergency number for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline as proposed by the FCC.
TDS Telecom is alerting people early to provide a buffer and allow people and businesses to change their contacts and update automatic dialing equipment.
Here's a list of some of the systems that will need to be updated:
- life safety systems
- VoIP and Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems
- electronic telephone sets
- auto-dial systems
- multi-line key systems, fax machines
- internet dial-up numbers
- alarm and security systems, gates
- speed dialers, call forwarding settings
- voicemail services