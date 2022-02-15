SPOKANE, Wash. — A local charity that helps our homeless community has now found themselves needing help of their own.
In the last few days, The City Gate in Spokane has been through a whirlwind that began when their van was stolen, leaving them unable to carry out some of the good they do in our community.
The theft was not only in the middle of the day, but the van was parked on the top floor of a gated parking lot. The most shocking part, however, comes with how this theft case has ended: with the exact type of person this charity tries to help.
"I've been doing it for 37 years," the City Gate Ministry Pastor, John Murinko, said. He is the main pastor for The City Gate, a ministry aimed at helping those who can't help themselves.
"We reach out to people who are disenfranchised, and we do that in a holistic way," he explained.
But in those nearly four decades, he's never had issues with car theft.
"This morning when I get here, they tell me, 'Dale went to get the van, and it's gone,'" he recalled.
Saturday just before noon, security cameras in the Cowles company parking garage, next to the Spokesman Review building downtown, caught the theft as someone made off with the one thing The City Gate heavily relies on: their van. It's the only means of transporting donations like food from all across the city to their downtown location.
"Not having food to cook and to supply, especially for the homeless population... We feed about 200+ a day," he said. "And those who come to use our food bank, that could impact them as well."
So all day Tuesday, they had to rely on friends to continue their services.
"We pick up at Second Harvest every Tuesday so people can come and use our food bank, and we had to scramble this morning to get someone with a bigger truck that could handle it," Murinko explained.
But as night fell on Tuesday, a twist came.
Spokane Police found the van outside a building where a former ministry used to be, 45 minutes north of downtown, with a homeless man living inside.
"My heart’s broken—that’s what it is—because there are needles outside the van. Inside, the van is all ripped up, the steering column is hanging, the gearshift is hanging on the floor. It’s not really fixable," he lamented.
Now, The City Gate is tasked with cleaning up their van, because their mission and work are still far from over. Clearly, help for the homeless is a need that will continue.
"Who would do that? I gotta tell you, there’s been a lot of new people, new homeless people, showing up to Spokane. But the ones that we know? They didn’t do this," he said.
The person who stole and wrecked the van was nowhere to be seen when police arrived on the scene. The damage is extensive and replacing the van could cost upwards of $20,000. If you'd like to help out the charity, either in their mission or with their repairs, you can visit the donation page on their website.