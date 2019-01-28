SPOKANE, WA - Chef Chad White at Zona Blanca Ceviche will be offering free hot meals to federal workers and their families over the next two weeks.

A nationwide effort to help feed federal workers effected by the shutdown is taking place through a series of partner chefs through an organization called World Central Kitchen.

Here locally, Chef Chad White at Zona Blanca Ceviche, located inside the Steel Barrel Taproom, in Downtown Spokane, is giving away 60 free hot meals to federal workers and their families from Noon to 4 pm for the next two weeks.

"We're not exactly in a position to say, 'Hey let's just give back'," says Chef Chad. "But we've found some methods and we've partnered with Cisco and they're helping us with providing these meals."

If you are a federal worker and have been affected by the shutdown, all you have to do is provide a federal I.D.

Zona Blanca is also 21 and up, so if you are wanting to participate but have children, Chef Chad says to just call in an order and they will deliver it to your car.