SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last week, the Spokane community has enthusiastically come together to show support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. One Ukrainian business owner is especially overwhelmed by the response from the community.
Over the weekend, Igor York and his wife, owners of Cedar Coffee, held a fundraiser to support logistics and medical support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All sales proceeds went directly to the cause.
The turnout was tremendous, and in total they raised over $35,000!
York said his goal was $500 and he'd be blown away if they raised $700. But with a final tally over 70 times what he was aiming for, he can barely wrap his head around it.
"It was so busy, so many people showed up. So many people supported Ukraine," recalls an employee at Cedar Coffee, Olya Zuyev.
Olya says they were so busy, the staff had a hard time keeping up with all the orders. York claims they made around 1,000 drinks Saturday.
"It was a big shock for me! We worked together, and I looked at the line and said, 'Sorry coffee is gone, ice is gone,'" York remembers.
But as they transferred the money at Numerica early on Monday to Ukraine, they are so grateful for the community.
York said his friends and family still in Ukraine were just as thankful.
"I told my friend, and he said, 'What? I can't believe it!' I said, 'Me too, but it happened!'" he says.
York has one big message for the Spokane community:
"Thank you to everyone who supported the people of Ukraine. I think together, we will win."
York says the wire transfer went through successfully on Monday, and the coffeeshop will continue to accept donations. Another wire transfer next Monday. March 14.