A local clothing company is releasing a limited edition t-shirt honoring world renown alipinist and Spokane native Jess Roskelley, with all proceeds going to his family.
"On the morning of April 17th I got a phone call from Allison Roskelley I will never forget," The Great PNW Founder Joel Barbour wrote in the shirt description. "The news that her husband, professional alpinist Jess Roskelley, had been caught in an avalanche was paralyzing and crushing to say the very least. Jess and Alli have been long time friends of mine and have always been huge supporters of The Great PNW. Back in 2016 we even named a shirt after Jess and his adventurous family."
The Great PNW said they are re-releasing the "Roskelley" Tee in honor of Jess with an updated graphic, quote and new colors. The proceeds will go the family and be used to "create a long-lasting remembrance of Jess's legacy."
The Spokane-based company says the shirts will begin shipping in May, are priced at $27.99, and include the tip: "For best use, expose to wild air and sights unseen."
The shirt includes a quote from Roskelley: “Mountains help me navigate what is most important to me. They balance the chaos that is regular life. Balance is what I strive to accomplish in climbing - a balance of life, love and mountains. Alpine climbing is a life-long commitment. I live and breathe it.”
Searchers recovered the bodies of Roskelley and Austrian climbing partners Hansjörg Auer and David Lama on Sunday following an avalanche in Canada's Banff National Park.
An outpouring of heartfelt statements have been made towards Roskelley, including an emotional post from his wife and family and another from sponsor The North Face.