Schools back in session as hundreds of kids made their way back into the classroom this week and last week but with covid-19 looming and cases going up along with hospitalization many parents are on edge, KHQ spoke to one mother who says two of her kids came back from day two of school with fevers.
“They came home from school Friday with running fevers and a cough. One of them was vomiting and had a running nose,” Melissa Skindlov said.
A nightmare scenario for Skindlov, mother of twin third graders who attend Indian Trail Elementary, but the nightmare hasn’t been COVID as much as its been finding a legitimate test to get her girls back in school.
“We tried express care, their appointments were booked. We tried urgent care, their appointments were booked. Then we were told by a friend to try pharmacies and so we tried those and they were all booked,” Skindlov said.
Everywhere she looked she struck out until she was finally able to get her girls rapid tests, which came back negative. But that wasn’t the end for Skindlov.
“We notified the school yesterday that they were home recovering, had negative tests, and found out that they cannot have a rapid test to return to school, which we didn’t know,” Skindlov said.
Instead of rapid tests Skindlov says her kids need a PCR test to return to school. But those are hard to come by these days and Spokane Regional Health District said there are a number of reasons for that, like the shutting down of the testing clinics when demand was low, among others.
“I think we see a combination, a convergence of various factors at the same time which are causing a little bit of a delay,” Dr. Velasquez said.
A delay that Skindlove hopes changes now that kids are back in classrooms. She said she was finally able to get her girls PCR tests after days of searching but they are still waiting on the results before they can return to school.