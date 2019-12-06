What's Christmas without gingerbread cookie houses? For the first time, Northern Quest Resort and Casino is hosting the 15th annual gingerbread competition.
This is a family favorite tradition where you can watch local culinary teams create sweet masterpieces and vote for your favorite gingerbread house. The event is free to attend, but if you want to get creative and make your own mini gingerbread house, tickets for that are $7. Northern Quest Resort and Casino will have holiday music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Gingerbread, snacks, drinks, and raffle tickets for purchase.
The Gingerbread Build-Off is Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and any proceeds go towards Christ Kitchen to help vulnerable women in Spokane.
