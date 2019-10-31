SPOKANE, Wash. - Some local dentists are collecting leftover Halloween candy for a good cause.
Downtown Dental and its sister offices are collecting candy for sick kids at the Ronald McDonald House who are missing out on Trick-or-Treating this year. There are rewards for kids who donate candy.
They'll receive a small prize, but mom Kata Deen says the real reward is the knowledge they've helped another kid.
"They relate so much more in this scenario when they're actually giving to kids their age, instead of just giving it to random strangers," Deen said. "They have the bigger picture, the bigger idea of who they're actually sharing it with, so it makes it so much more special."
Organizers say they'll donate one dollar for every pound of candy donated to the drive. They're hoping to collect 1,000 pounds of candy and donate $1,000 to help sick kids.
Donations will be accepted at Downtown Dental, Fifth Avenue Dental and West Plains Dental until November 7.
