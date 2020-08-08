As companies begin to hire again, local disability activists remind business owners that good employees come from all walks of life.
A U.S. Department of Labor report shows the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is still extremely high - 14.3 percent as of July 2020. That's almost a 7 percent jump from July 2019. Disability rights activists say bringing that number down will help people seeking jobs and employers seeking dedicated employees.
Clayton Jacks lives with Autism and works with the Spokane Fire Department through the city's supported employment program. He said reading comprehension can be difficult for him, but he shines when it comes to organizational and detail-oriented tasks. His job responsibilities include managing inventory, making deliveries and reporting broken equipment.
He focuses on who he helps no matter what he's doing.
"It makes it easier for [the firefighters] because they need to concentrate on their job on hand to help the community and save people's lives in case they're in danger," Jacks said.
ISAAC Foundation
founder and executive director Holly Goodman said that loyalty and sense of purpose make employees like Jacks a wonderful addition to a team. The foundation offers training to help employers integrate people with disabilities into their staff.
"Everyone wants to contribute, and there's a lot of meaningful and purposeful employment out there," Goodman said. "We have a lot of talent to offer when you talk about the autism and the disability world."
Ability Employment Services
business development consultant Troy Marshall said people Jacks' gifts are sometime overlooked when it comes to actually getting the jobs. He has worked as Jacks' job coach for over two years, and helped him strengthen his interviewing and reading comprehension skills.
He said all of that hard work paid off when they got the news about the Spokane Fire Department.
"When you hear no over and over and over again it's debilitating," Marshall said. "To hear that word yes we want you... it made his year."
This isn't the end of the road for Jacks. His dream is to become an artist, but he said life is full of stepping stones and chances to try something new on the way there.
"I strongly recommend you try to take it and improve yourself," Jacks said. "To show and help your community and the people that you're not a liability, but someone who is needed."
