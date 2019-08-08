A local volunteer diving club worked together to clean up hundreds of pounds of garbage from a section of the Spokane River this week.
The Spokane CDA Scuba Club adopted the Boulder Beach section of the Spokane River through Project AWARE. With the help of volunteers, the club wound up cleaning up over 700 pounds of garbage/recycling in addition to transporting it to recycling centers and dumps Tuesday evening.
Dan Hutchinson, the founder and president of the club, said this in a post following the event on top of sharing numerous pictures: "We had a great dive and beach cleanup yesterday!! We cleaned up over 700 lbs of garbage and recycling! A big thanks to Jake's Scuba Adventures,Source Real Estate Pizza Rita and #ProjectAware for the support as well as the following individuals who spent their valuable time cleaning up our spokane waters: Donna Manning Jesse Adlesperger John Lynn Dustin Herbers Justin Tyme Adam Wallace Wesley Ward Jordan Hollowell Joe H. Michael S. Deb, Monroe, Miles, Billy W, Jack S, Lance Turner, Paul Swanson Gregg P. Eugene M. And more that I couldn’t read your name."
Hutchinson said a local magnet fishing group also reached out to help, allowing the team to remove heavy decomposing metal that otherwise would have had to be left behind.
Boulder Beach is considered a popular site for divers and swimmers and often has garbage dumped in it.
"Going forward, we'd like to ask everyone to take a little garbage out with you every time, but we also have scheduled group dive cleanups as well," Hutchinson said.