Spokane County educators are holding a competition called "Keep the Lights On" to help local families who are struggling to pay their bills.
The money they raise will literally help keep the lights on in the Spokane community, because it will go to the SNAP Energy Assistance Program. Lewis and Clark English teacher and fundraiser team member Mark Robbins said they know school spirit brings people together. That's why so they decided to turn it into a friendly competition between Spokane County high schools.
He hopes it will help students and their families struggling with stay at home orders, remote learning and unemployment.
"In houses where they're worrying about paying their power bill I can't imagine how much that frustration and feeling of defeat is exacerbated," Robbins said.
The campaign is specifically targeted at school employees, but the entire community is welcome to donate. Donations can be made by texting "LightsOn" to 71777. The goal is to raise $50,000 by June 5.
