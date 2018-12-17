POST FALLS, ID- Separated by almost 800 miles, Ponderosa Elementary School in Post Falls has a unique connection with Ponderosa Elementary in Paradise, California.
They share the same name.
But so do other schools across America who are also helping raise money to help students in Paradise.
The “One Ponderosa” fundraiser started in Bend, Oregon by the principal at Ponderosa Elementary School.
Ponderosa Elementary School Principal, Scott Ross, tells KHQ he received an email from the principal at Ponderosa in Bend, along with many other schools, including Ponderosa Elementary in Spokane Valley.
Ross says students have raised over $1,000 in coins and they still have one week remaining in the fundraiser that began on December 3rd, 2018.