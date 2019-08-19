SPOKANE, Wash.- Founders of the Jada Bascom Foundation and area-elected leaders came together to celebrate the passing of Jada's Law.
"When you think of Jada's story and so many like her who need that prefect match, it's the gift of life," Sen. Shelly Short said.
Jada is 12 years old; She like gymnastics and playing with friends. But it wasn't always like that.
Not soon after she was born, Jada was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, which begins in bone marrow.
Chemotherapy didn't work, but it wasn't the end of the road for Jada.
Through "Be The Match," she matched to someone from Germany named Torsten.
Now 10 years later, and still cancer free, Jada and her family are hoping to help others fighting cancer.
"They say there is no cure for cancer, but this is the cure," Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber said. "Jada doesn't have cancer anymore thanks to her donor, thank's to the registry."
Jada's Law was signed in 2018 after passing unanimously in both the House and the Senate.
Now, included with driver's license renewal notices is a flyer on bone marrow donations.
"This is a medical emergency. Twenty percent of patients are children who don't have match. Thirty percent of people match with a family member. But there are 14,000 people who need a stranger to save their life. Last year we didn't find matches for 10,000 patients," Tori Fairhurst told KHQ.
Be The Match, along with the Jada Bascom Foundation worked for nearly 7 years to get the law passed in Washington State. Two state legislators stepped in and became key in helping to pass Jada's Law.
Today, they are celebrating a little over a year of Jada's Law being in effect, and awarding the two legislators who helped get it passed.
But their work isn't done yet. Now that's it's passed, it's time to get people registered so that everyone can find their match if needed.
"It's not an easy journey, but there can be joyful outcomes as you can see," Jeana, Jada's grandmother said.
You can learn more or register right now with Be The Match by texting "LIFE" to 61474.
Learn more about bone marrow and bone donation on Be The Match.