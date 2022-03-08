SPOKANE, Wash. — "Not only is he the best quarterback, he's a great person as well. He goes to children's hospitals, he does a lot for the community. [He's] one of the best ever," said Seahawks fan, Nathan.
KHQ went out to downtown Spokane and spoke with local Seahawks fans about the news of a potential trade of Russell Wilson—the main message today was they all think very highly of Russell Wilson, and for more than just his athletic abilities.
"Russell is the fabric of the community. He is the star," Joe, another Seahawks fan, said.
Joe also told us that he wasn't surprised by the news.
"I had a feeling. He was sacked a lot year, I think it was time for a change."
But others, like Nathan, are hoping Russell Wilson does not approve the trade.
"I don't think he is going to get traded," Nathan said. "I hope he stays here. He's been here his whole career—why not stay home and get another Super Bowl ring?"
But no matter what he decides, the fans say they hope the best for the superstar athlete.
"If he was going to pick a [different] team, that would be a good one to pick," said Joe.
"It's in the Lord's hands. Put it in his hands, and we will see where the ball goes. I hope it goes to a touchdown in Seattle," said Nathan.