Local farm owner worries about health and safety of birds and business
MOHLER, Wash. - Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed two new cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, with one instance in Okanogan County and the other in Whatcom County, raising the number of infected flocks in Washington state to eight.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated that 37.7 million domestic and wild birds nationwide have died so far, making it the deadliest avian flu since 2015.
It's a harrowing situation, forcing one woman to confront fears the virus might wipe out not only her whole flock, but her family's business along with it.
"It's really strange to go outside and just see that there's nothing, everybody's locked up," Carrie Parker said of her coop.
An hour southwest of Spokane, Carrie and her family run Parker Family Farms.
"We do mostly chickens, mostly hatching, selling the chicks. But we do cuckoo and pigs and bunnies and Great Pyrenees—these dogs that we train for farm purposes," she said.
And to say that they own a lot of birds would be an understatement.
When asked how many birds are on her farm, she estimated, "Including the chicks, probably about 300 at one time."
That doesn't include the ducks, geese, or turkeys the farm also hosts. So when Parker first heard that the Avian flu was making its rounds, she knew how serious it could be for them.
"We've always been a free-range farm, and we've always wanted to be a free-range farm. Now everybody's locked up in buildings and cages, and it's just not the same as it was last year," she lamented.
In addition to the flock being under lock and key, they are no longer doing farm calls, offering tours, allowing visitors into the brooding room, accepting unwanted birds, rescuing birds. They're not even letting people near the flocks, chicks, or equipment.
While all of the restrictions hurt, the alternative is much worse.
"I'm actually very terrified, because if I get one bird with the bird flu, they will actually come in and kill my entire flock. So I will lose every bird on this farm, and we do chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys," she said. "So everything—they will come in, and they will put them down."
It would be emotionally heartbreaking, and financially draining. "We would lose our entire business in one day."
Since there is no vaccine or treatment for bird flocks, the only way to control the virus is to control the spread. Even if it means euthanasia.
To avoid that, the head of WSU's Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Kevin Snekvik, said keeping your flock locked away is a great first step to keeping the birds healthy.
"Typical hygiene," he suggested. "Washing hands, changing clothes, using coveralls—those type of things which you can then shed when you leave your flock behind."
If you see your birds showing any symptoms of the disease, it's time to call the authorities. These include respiratory symptoms, red eyes, swelling, digestive issues, or discoloration of the legs and head. Those aren't the only symptoms to watch for, though. They may show neurological changes.
"Either they're not walking right, they may be laying down when they normally would be up running around. We've also seen birds that will come up to people and interact with them, specifically geese that typically, they tend to be more standoffish," he explained.
It's important to note that while bird-to-human infection of avian flus are possible, they're very rare, with this strand especially, and even those who live and interact with an infected flock are unlikely to be affected.
Commercial bird products, including eggs, are all safe to consume as they must past inspection. They should still be prepared to food safety standards.
If your dog or cat eats an infected bird, however, they could get sick, so keep pets away from wild birds and their habitats for the time being.
According to the USDA, the virus is now confirmed in 34 states, affecting over 37 million birds.
If you suspect your flock may have been exposed or is showing symptoms, WSDA will test your flock for free. Please call them at 1-800-606-3056
Tags
Tana Kelley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Contests
Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
47°
Clear
68° / 47°
2 AM
47°
3 AM
45°
4 AM
44°
5 AM
43°
6 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- NWS warns of potential for brief tornadoes southeastern Washington, north central Idaho
- Ruby Ridge Standoff: Randy Weaver has died at the age of 74
- LCHS teacher raises safety concerns at SPS board meeting
- 'Super Flower Blood Moon': Total lunar eclipse to grace the night sky
- Kootenai Behavioral Health closes addiction recovery programs and outpatient psychiatry clinic, cites funding and staff shortages
- Largest hiring event in Inland Northwest happening May 11-12
- North Spokane mom's car stolen one day before her daughter's birthday, left with no valuables
- Crews investigating fire at vacant apartment complex in Airway Heights, SR-2 back open
- WSDOT crews pick up 1,800 pounds of litter in one mile stretch of I-90
- Shooting in Nezperce leaves one dead
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.