Cherry picking season is almost over, and local farmers are encouraging families to come out and pick some before they are gone.
Farmers say they’ve had a great turnout of visitors this season, and there’s only about a week left to pick those fresh cherries. They say when families choose local farms, they’re helping the community and the local economy.
Found Barn Farm co-owner Lisa Mattson-Coleman says she loves helping families relax and get healthy snacks for their kids at the farm. She also delivers home-grown cherries to local restaurants and businesses, and says supporting farmers by buying local is a big deal.
“I think that helping the economy by keeping all the dollars in our local pockets, plus it being so healthy is a win win for everybody,” Mattson-Coleman said.
Families can pick cherries at Found Barn Farms for $2 per pound. A list of Green Bluff fruit farms is available here.