Local farmers say families who want a Christmas tree for the holidays need to act fast.
Jim Dietz said he opened his Christmas tree farm for business the morning after Thanksgiving. According to Dietz, this holiday season is going to be significantly shorter than usual for his farm.
"My last day that I will be open this year is December 8," Dietz said. "I usually stay open until December 14 or 20."
According to Dietz, his selling season is just over a week long due to a Christmas tree shortage. Dietz said drought in recent years is a contributing factor for his current situation. Green Bluff Christmas Tree Farm owner Michael Townsend has another possible reason.
"It's not so much a shortage because of the wider national demand," Townsend said. "We're experiencing a shortage mainly because more people are coming up to get trees, which is great for us."
Green Bluff farmers said it is difficult to come back from a tree shortage because of how much time they take to grow. They said a six to eight foot tree usually takes a minimum of eight years to reach that height.
Townsend said his season will probably be a week shorter than usual, but other Green Bluff farmers may not have to shorten their seasons at all. He said season length will depend on the individual farm.
Townsend and Dietz both told KHQ they will not raise their prices to compensate for a shorter season. As of Sunday, both farms still have plenty of trees to offer. More information about Green Bluff Christmas tree farms is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.