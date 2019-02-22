SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane County Fire District 8 is hosting a stuffed animal drive in honor of Andrew Vathis on Saturday.
Andrew Vathis was hit and killed on the South Hill when he was walking home from work a few weeks ago. He was a man who's life impacted everyone he met.
Members of Spokane County Fire District 8 and IAFF Local 3711 want to honor Andrew by hosting a stuffed animal drive.
Although accepting all stuffed animals, they are specifically looking for teddy bears, Andrew's favorite.
Stuffed animals are given to children in the community by first responders during calls. The toys are used to comfort kids affected by traumatic events.
Andrew was a regular visitor of Spokane County Fire District 8, usually to drop off a few new teddy bears for the kids.
The stuffed animal drive will take place on Saturday at the Starbucks located on 57th and Regal Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.