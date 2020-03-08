SFS
The 2020 Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle has been postponed because of the coronavirus, but some firefighters from around Spokane  to made the event happen in their own way on Sunday.
 
Spokane Fire Department firefighter Joanna Balin's team started training for the Seattle Firefighter Stairclimb back in September. It's been a tradition for almost 30 years and is a massive fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society Teams from around the world were ready to climb, and then the coronavirus changed those plans.
 
"Having 2,000 firefighters from around the world, we're all first responders in a confined space," Balin said. "It was a smart decision on their part to play it safe."
 
The event was officially postponed on Tuesday, then Balin had an idea. She got the blessing of the Spokane Fire Department, the Department of Health and the Bank of America Building to hold a Spokane Firefighter Stairclimb. All of that was locked in by Wednesday, and firefighters were able to do a version of their yearly climb just a few days later.
 
"Actually seeing the ladder out front with the American flag, and all the climbers and all the spectators and support, it's overwhelming," Balin said.
 
Firefighters from more than half a dozen departments put on all of their gear and climbed from the second floor to the nineteenth floor of the Bank of America building four times in a row. Spokane Fire Department fire equipment operator Brendan Craig said it still hurts to miss the Seattle event, but this event is pretty special.
 
"When we come together as a group with just our city and the surrounding area, we really love it," Craig said. "I get to hang out with guys I used to work with before I got hired with the city, so it's really nice."
 
The change of plans even gave some people a chance to get to know their heroes better. 12-year-old Avery Hubbard was an elevator operator for the Spokane stairclimb. A few months ago, he was in his kennel with his pet rabbits when a heat lamp exploded and the building caught on fire.
 
"It was the worst day of my life," Hubbard said. "I thought my bunnies were going to be dead in there in the kennel. The firemen saved them."
 
He said running the elevator to help firefighters finish their climb was a little way he could give back. One day, he wants to give back the same way they do.
 
"When I'm older, I want to be a fireman and help other people," Hubbard said.
 
A new date for the Seattle Firefighter Stairclimb event has not been announced yet.
 

