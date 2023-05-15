AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With temperatures in the Inland Northwest already starting to heat up and brush already starting to dry out, Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD 10) is preparing for an active fire season.
"Not just in District 10 but all around the region, things are already starting to pick up," SCFD 10 Deputy Chief Andres Steevens said in an interview on Monday.
Chief Steevens said a lot of that has to do with it getting windier and more fire fuels like dry grass and dead trees being present, but added that's not out of the ordinary for mid-May.
"I think we're kind of on track for something similar as last year, obviously conditions and fuels are going to change every year, but as for the timeline throughout the year I think we're seeing the same rough timeline," Steevens said.
SCFD 10 will be adding a summer crew shortly to staff up for fire season, and has already been working on extensive training–like a mobile attack demonstration firefighters took part in on Monday afternoon, which gets used to fight fast-moving wildfires.
"We actually tried to tackle our training a little bit earlier this year getting ready for the season, that's one of the changes that we implemented," Steevens said. "I think that we have taken the steps already to train our folks, give them the right equipment, provide the right tools."
Chief Steevens said he feels he and his team are prepared for fire season, as well as for working with partners around the region.
"Everyone in the region is really making a joint effort to make sure that we're prepared," Steevens said. "I think we're in a good spot, but we need the help from the public."
Burn bans aren't in place yet across the region, but Chief Steevens expects that to start changing within the next month or so.
In the meantime, he says if people can avoid burning those yard trimmings in their yards they should do so.
"It just takes a spark and these things can take off, so we're urging people to keep an eye on these fires and look for other alternatives," Steevens said. "A lot of them are pretty inexpensive compared to the cost of having a fire at your house."
For the best advice on controlled burns or on the fire outlook in your area, SCFD 10 recommends contacting your local fire department.