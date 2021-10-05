Local firefighters encourage people to 'Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety' this national fire prevention week

SPOKANE, Wash. - This year's fire prevention week campaign is, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety" and the goal is to educate everyone about different sounds smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms make.
The National Fire Protection Association says knowing what to do when an alarm sounds is crucial to keeping you and your family safe.
For smoke alarms, a continued set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. If you hear this; get out of your house, call 911 and stay out. A single chirp sound every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed. All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
For carbon monoxide detectors, a continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is present in your home. If you hear four loud beeps; go outside, call 911 and stay out. A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced. CO alarms also have "end of life" sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it's time to get a new CO alarm. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
There are smoke alarms and alert devices that alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with your smoke alarm also can be purchased and installed. For more information, you can reach out to your local fire department.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
Since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.