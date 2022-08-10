SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Local first responders honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday.
"Firefighters when they serve their communities, we've always put ourselves last and service before self," Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) Chief Frank Soto Jr. said. "Dan not only did that but he went a step above."
"Dan was the type of person that not only served well in uniform, but he served off duty as well," Frank Soto Jr. said. "It was very common for Dan to come back to people he responded to and help them. That is the firefighter we lost. Our community and our fire department... we are hurting right now."
Patterson was honored with the line of duty death funeral protocol, with a full escort to the Calvary Chapel from uniformed crewmembers, where he passed under a flag and crossed ladders.
He started with the Spokane Valley Fire Department in 2009.