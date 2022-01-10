SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather last week resulted in the mountain passes closing, creating a chain reaction of shortages starting with the supply chain.
Local restaurants, grocery stores, and food banks felt the pressure after shipping delays last week. Food banks like 2nd Harvest, which not only directly helps put food on the table for those in need, but also helps supply other local food pantries and banks.
"We are the food bank for food banks, so we work a lot with your local pantries, and some of them called and said, 'Hey, we cannot even get into our facility, can you delay your shipment for a while?'” said Brian Williams, Community Partnerships Director at 2nd Harvest.
“Our supply chain team has been able to work through all of that and were able to backfill everything pretty much this week.”
A small delay, but nothing 2nd Harvest can’t handle, Williams said.
"We had a couple of incoming shipments that were delayed, but my understanding is that they made it here. And again, it was partly trucks or other things saying, 'Hey, for safety, we have to maybe delay for a day or two,'” Williams explained.
No matter what delays occur due to weather, Williams said 2nd Harvest will work around it.
"People talk about the Pass, and that's a big concern. We're also very fortunate. We live in one of the biggest agriculture areas in the country," he said.
"We are very fortunate the farmers and food processors are very generous to us. So while we have some things that come over the Pass, a lot of the food we distribute comes to us from Yakima, Tri-Cities area, Wenatchee area, and here locally."
And they put those contributions to good use! 2nd Harvest says they provide nearly 100,000 meals everyday throughout the Inland Northwest.