Local foundation works to meet fundraising goal to keep autism support programs going

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now many businesses and organizations are struggling due to the pandemic, but one organization whose resources are vital feels like they're falling behind despite the need for their services being so high.
The Isaac Foundation is focused on supporting families touched by autism and was founded by Holly Goodman after she lost her son who had autism.
Because of the pandemic, they had to turn their regular auction into an "unauction". A virtual version of the fundraiser that encourages people to give what they can without having to watch an online presentation since so many people are feeling virtual fatigue.
The Isaac Foundation significantly lowered their goal compared to year's past to a new goal of $40,000 which for them is a bare bones budget. This $40,000 goal is just a fraction of what they usually raise and yet they are still struggling to raise money.
With so many other organizations in need due to the pandemic the Isaac Foundation isn't an organization that provides housing or food to people and they feel as if the doors keep closing on them when this is also a very stressful time for families touched by autism.
"Our families are struggling more than ever right now," said Goodman. "I've never been more afraid for the mental health of my families and the kids and their siblings ever, as much as I am right now."
The online unauction ends at the end of Feb. but the Isaac Foundation is still holding out hope to raise a few more dollars to keep resources for families going.
To help even further, an Isaac Foundation donor is going to match every donation up to $5,000 so that means every dollar you donate turns into two with the hopes this will help the foundation meet their goal.
To donate online you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.