A local girl scout is making waves on a national level.
One very special young lady is being recognized with an incredible award, that she never saw coming.
"We were driving down the hill, and it's like nothing even happened- just I don't even remember it that well all I could hear was screaming and then I realized I needed to get everybody out and safe," said Kenadie Hunt.
Kenadie Hunt was your average 9-year-old girl when her, her grandma, and her two younger siblings were involved in a terrifying car crash last May.
Kenadie saved the day by getting her two siblings to safety and calling 911.
Now, thanks to her courage last year, she is one of very few girls to ever receive the Girl Scout Medal of Honor.
"It's crazy I am so excited and surprised-I feel really honored," the recipient.
Her mom, Kellie Hunt, says she couldn't be more proud.
"I can't say enough about how proud I am, you never know how your kids are going to respond in certain instances so just to hear that this was her immediate response just naturally was just over the moon."
The CEO of Girls Scouts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho gave her a one of a kind honor, saying the medal will remind her of her heroism as a little girl, as she grows into a young woman.
"With this award, an award that very few girls in the nation have right now- she's going to be asked about it- hopefully it's not going to only take her to the moon but mars and beyond because she knows she did it on a dark dangerous night- I can do anything," Brian Newberry said.
With the Girl Scouts of America turning 109 this Friday, the organization says if they can continue to help support and build girls like Kenadie, their mission is complete.
