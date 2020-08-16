VALLEY, Wa., - A local grandmother is using her sewing skills to help strangers through the pandemic.
Sewing has played a big role in Barbara Edwards' life for decades. She first learned the art in high school and later used her talents to make clothes for her family. Her mask-making project originally started out as another family project.
Then she thought about the world that began at the end of her driveway.
"I just thought well, maybe if I just put a tub out and put a few out, maybe somebody would pick them up," Edwards said. "I didn't know if they would or not."
She filled the tub with masks, set it at the end of her driveway and put a sign on top inviting passerby to take one for free if they needed it. Her project became so popular she couldn't keep up with the demand. She ultimately limited herself to making 10 masks per day, and they sometimes all disappeared in the span of three hours. She has made 1,002 masks as of Sunday afternoon.
She doesn't meet most of the people who take them, but they still let her know how much they appreciate her work.
"I've gotten so many notes, wonderful cards and notes. I have gotten material," Edwards said. "I never know what my prize is going to be out there."
She plans to keep making masks until the demand fades away. In the meantime, she's happy to share her pandemic project as long as people need it.
"[Of] course, making the masks, I haven't done the housework I probably should or the yard work I probably should," Edwards said. "I don't know. [It] makes me feel good."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.