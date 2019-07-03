A local group says anyone has the power to change a child’s life. All it takes is a pair of shoes.
Every year, the Mission Community Outreach Center hosts the School Shoes for Kids Give-A-Way. The center prepares for the event by collecting donations of brand new socks and lace-up sneakers for underprivileged kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The center collects items for the drive through July and part of August.
Organizers say they’ll hand out the new shoes for free in the middle of August, just in time for kids to head back to school. This year, their goal is to collect 1,700 pairs of shoes. Executive director Ali Norris says they still need about 700 pairs, and each one will make a huge difference in a child’s life.
"It's just so exciting,” Norris said. “They're showing their friends, their friends got new shoes as well and they're just so excited for this one simple gift that really isn't that difficult for us to be able to give to them."
Norris says they still need about 200 volunteers to help hand out shoes during the event. Donations will be accepted at the Mission Community Outreach Center on E Mission Ave.
The School Shoes for Kids Give-A-Way is scheduled for August 16 at Stevens Elementary School in Spokane. The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will run on a first come, first served basis. Kids must be at the event in person to get new shoes, and parents or guardians must bring a valid ID.