SPOKANE, Wash. - While the 2023 Homelessness Point-in-Time Count has not yet been released, last year's count showed a 13% rise in homelessness in Spokane. In addition, local organizations serving the homeless population are seeing an apparent increase in services requested. They say the root of this is rising rental costs.
According to the Catholic Charities Senior Vice President of Advancement, Kelly Keenan, "we are certainly seeing an uptick in the difficulty that families and individuals are finding accessing housing that they can afford and that can be stable."
Keenan added that the rise in rental costs has accelerated the growth of the Homeless population, "it's a combination of we've seen continuous rises in rental costs and other housing costs but then also a very inadequate housing supply."
Women's Hearth, overseen by Transitions Spokane last year, served 1,035 women and had a total of 8,363 recorded visits.
Jessica Burke, the Development Director of Transitions, says that although some of the women they serve are employed, finding adequate and affordable housing is no easy task.
"That is certainly frustrating or discouraging; we might have somebody who maybe has gone through all of these steps to help their situation, and that might be the last piece that's missing is that affordable housing," Burke said.
Although access to affordable housing can be few and far between, Keenan says their Catalyst project has made 87 rooms available and has greatly assisted in easing this housing crisis. However, there is still a lot of work to be done Keenan says.