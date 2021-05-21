SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide labor shortages have pushed more and more businesses to create incentives to get more people on their payroll.
Sterling Hospitality, with hotels throughout Washington and four locations in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, is offering increased wages of $20 per hour for housekeeping staff.
“We are excited to build our teams and reward our employees for the level of service and hard work they bring to the hotels, which can many times go unnoticed,” Sterling Hospitality Owner Cal Clausen said.
The pay increase goes into effect June 1 for new and existing housekeeping staff.
Local hotels include the Holiday Inn Express Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Spokane Valley, Fairfield Inn & Suites Spokane Valley and the Holiday Inn Express Coeur d’Alene.